Sheriff: Kansas high school resource officer arrested

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas high school police resource officer was arrested early Sunday morning after a traffic stop.

Just before 2a.m. a Saline County deputy traveling southbound on Interstate 135 noticed the car in front of him attempt to pass a car.

The white 2018 Honda Accord pulled into the passing lane and then kept moving left, driving on the inside shoulder, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The deputy stopped the car, which was occupied by four people, near the Crawford exit. The deputy detected the odor of alcohol in the vehicle, according to Soldan.

The car was driven by Amanda Londono, who Soldan said was a Salina Police Department school resource officer at Salina High School Central.

The deputy tried for 20 minutes to get Londono to step out of the car, but she refused, so she was arrested on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer, Soldan said.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Monday that the department was aware of Londono’s arrest and was conducting an internal affairs investigation.

The other three occupants of the car were not arrested and made arrangements for someone to pick them up, according to Soldan.