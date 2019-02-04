Police: Kan. felon found sleeping in car with gun in his lap

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 200 block of SE Lawrence in Topeka in reference to a suspicious vehicle with two people in it who did not belong in the area, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers located 29-year-old Frank E. Houston sleeping in the vehicle with a handgun on his lap.

Houston lied about his name and attempted to flee on foot.

Police chased and took him into custody. Houston was transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, possession of Paraphernalia, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and Traffic Contraband into a Penal Institution, according to Munoz.

Houston has nine previous convictions that include theft, burglary, stalking, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

This is the 13th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.