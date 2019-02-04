Police continue investigation into death of baby from Great Bend

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation involving the death of a baby girl in Barton County and are waiting for the result of an autopsy.

On January 28, emergency crews responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of Cherry Lane in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive 5-month-old, according to a media release.

The infant was then transported to the emergency room at the hospital in Great Bend. Life saving measures were attempted on scene and at the hospital.

The infant was then transferred by air ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where she remained in critical condition.

On Thursday, the baby died as a result of her injuries. Detectives expect to receive the result of an autopsy this week, according to Great Bend Police Chief David Bailey.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.