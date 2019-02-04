Police arrest Kansas felon for alleged armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 3p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to 904 SW Lincoln in Topeka in reference to an aggravated robbery to an individual, according to Lt. Robbie Simmons.

Officers located someone matching the description of the suspect at 8th and SW Fillmore. This suspect attempted to flee and elude officers but was captured shortly thereafter.

This suspect was identified as 48-year-old Christopher Cowan. He was found to be in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Cowan was transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections of requested charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Obstruction. The robbery is still under investigation, according to Simmons.

Cowan has seven previous convictions that include possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of firearms, violation of offender registration, flee and attempt to elude police, DUI and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

This is the 12th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.