No. 22 Barton Wrestling sweeps conference duals over the weekend

The No. 22 ranked Barton Community College wrestling team swept through all opponents over the weekend in the KJCCC Duals hosted by Pratt Community College.

In a two-day battle of Jayhawk West versus East duals at the Dennis Lesh Sports Arena, the Cougars took down the East’s top seeded Cowley College 21-18 before wrapping up Friday’s action knocking off No. 14 ranked Labette Community College 34-5.

On Sunday the Cougars opened up with a resounding 41-8 win over the home 12th ranked Beavers before ending the weekend with a 33-11 victory over Neosho County Community College.

The four-pack of victories concludes Barton’s conference record at 6-1 and 9-3 in duals overall, outscoring opponents 349-186. The Cougars will spend the next few weeks preparing for the February 16th West/Central District Championships held in Parsons, Kansas, with national tournament qualifying berths on the line.

Four Cougars completed the weekend unblemished, including 174 division No. 8 ranked Gage McBride improving to 12-0 in the dual season. The sophomore from Yukon, Oklahoma, piled up 70 points on the two days while giving up just six to register three technical falls and a major decision.

5th ranked Gage Gomez had some tough 133 division matches on the way to his unbeaten weekend with notable victories coming Friday over Labette’s 125 pound top ranked wrestler Dillon Prutch in a narrow 8-7 win.

Two of Kolby Droegemeier’s four 149 division victories came on pins, sweeping through Friday’s action with a 4:58 and 1:23 fall. Joey Ewalt was also impressive on weekend in the 184 division, racking up technical falls on Friday by a combined 31-1 score before ending the weekend with a 1:43 pin.

Three Cougars went 3-1 with the most eyebrow raising victory coming from 141 division’s Keaton Sander in knocking off the nation’s 2nd ranked Justin Hershberger by rallying from a 4-0 second period deficit to win 6-4 in a sudden victory. Andrew DeArmond and Gable Howerton’s lone 157 and 165 division match losses respectively came in Friday’s first match by hard fought 8-4 and 7-4 scores.