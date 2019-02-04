Monday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — No. 11 Kansas may need another big push to clinch its 15th straight Big 12 title. The Jayhawks are among five teams within a game of the conference lead heading into the final month of the regular season. Kansas made a late run last season to win its 14th consecutive conference title. In the ACC, No. 23 North Carolina State could be headed for an exit from the AP Top 25 after having an epically bad offensive day against No. 12 Virginia Tech, losing 47-24. It also lost to No. 3 Virginia.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Sony Michel scored on a two-yard run with seven minutes left to help the New England Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl title, 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady was 21 of 35 for 262 yards and no touchdowns in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. The Rams managed just 260 net yards and didn’t score until Todd Zuerlein’s (ZUR’-lynz) game-tying, 53-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

ATLANTA (AP) — Julian Edelman was the MVP of Super Bowl 53 after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards, including a 13-yard grab on the tiebreaking drive. Sony Michel received MVP consideration after running for 94 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The entire Patriots defense was just as valuable, becoming the first Super Bowl team to force the opposition to end its first eight possessions with punts.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rickie Fowler overcame a bizarre triple bogey with birdies on two of his last four holes to win the PGA’s Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He closed with a 3-over 74 for a 17 under total, two strokes ahead of Branden Grace. Fowler was up by five until he took a 7 on the par-4 11th. A chip shot skipped across the green and into the water before his second ball rolled into the water on its own. Grace took the lead with consecutive birdies, but hit his tee shot into the water on the drivable par-4 17th for a bogey.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State says quarterback Deondre Francois is no longer a member of the team. FSU head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement that he recently notified Francois of his decision, which comes a day after the quarterback’s girlfriend posted a video to Instagram alleging abuse by Francois. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the video shows neither Francois nor the girlfriend, but a woman can be heard begging a man to stop hitting her.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bob Friend has died at 88. The three-time All-Star is the Pirates’ all-time lead with 3,480 1/3 innings pitched, 477 starts and 1,682 strikeouts. Friend was 197-230 with a 3.58 ERA in his career. Friend was 18-12 with a 3.00 ERA in 1960 to help the Bucs reach the World Series.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final New England 13 L.A. Rams 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (14) Villanova 77 Georgetown 65

Final (17) Purdue 73 Minnesota 63

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Memphis 96 N-Y Knicks 84

Final Boston 134 Oklahoma City 129

Final Toronto 121 L.A. Clippers 103