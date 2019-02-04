GREAT BEND – Lucille Davis, 89, passed away January 31, 2019 at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born April 24, 1929 at Hays, to Anton Fredrick & Mary (Pfeifer) Meis. She married Richard Lewis Davis on December 31, 1947 at Garden City. He died October 6, 2007.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Lucille was a homemaker. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing and reading. She was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother and gave the best hugs.

Survivors include, one son, Richard Davis, Jr. and wife Mary of Great Bend; three daughters, Patricia Skelton of Great Bend, Deborah Durler and partner Jim VanDyke of Branson, Missouri and Cynthia Carter of Great Bend; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Mary Meis; her husband, Richard Davis; three brothers, Fred Meis, Gilbert Meis, Albert Meis; and three sisters, Agnes Meis, Mary Staab, Ida Kuhn.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sun. Feb. 3, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Schumacher presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

