KU falls to 13th; K-State remains outside of Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Tennessee (48) 20-1 1579 1

2. Duke (12) 19-2 1532 2

3. Virginia (4) 20-1 1478 3

4. Gonzaga 21-2 1423 4

5. Kentucky 18-3 1310 7

6. Nevada 21-1 1228 8

7. Michigan 20-2 1217 5

8. North Carolina 17-4 1167 9

9. Michigan St. 18-4 1051 6

10. Marquette 19-3 1029 10

11. Virginia Tech 18-3 948 12

12. Houston 21-1 838 13

13. Kansas 17-5 809 11

14. Villanova 18-4 801 14

15. Purdue 16-6 697 17

16. Louisville 16-6 561 15

17. Iowa St. 17-5 545 20

18. Texas Tech 17-5 482 16

19. Wisconsin 16-6 462 24

20. Iowa 17-5 242 —

21. LSU 17-4 205 19

22. Florida St. 16-5 180 25

23. Buffalo 19-3 153 18

24. Maryland 17-6 144 21

25. Cincinnati 19-3 142 —

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.