Hays woman enters plea deal for child sex crimes

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

A Hays woman pled not guilty to multiple sex and drug crimes Monday at arraignment in Ellis County District Court.

Skylar Madison Henson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. According to the criminal complaint, Henson is alleged to have had sexual relations with a 14-year-old on three separate occasions in late 2018.

Henson is also charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana. Court documents alleged Henson provided the 14-year-old with marijuana on two occasions.

She pled not guilty to all five charges Monday.

After pleading not guilty Monday, Henson will be back in court in March. Henson’s attorney Olavee Raub and Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said during Monday’s proceedings that they have reached a plea agreement in the matter. Sentencing will be at a later date.