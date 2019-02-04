Kansas man dies in 5-vehicle I-70 crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY— One person died in a five vehicle accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford E45 driven by Michael Weis, 62, Columbia, MT, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Tonganoxie.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2014 Chevy Cruz driven by Tristan Kuritz, 21, Lawrence. The collision pushed the Chevy into a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Rachel Jones, 33, Beloit. The Dodge was pushed into a 2011 Star Bus driven by Roger Rodriguez, 64, Kansas City.

A 2017 Ford F150 driven by Robert Powell, 47, St. Robert, Mo., attempted to avoid the initial collision, swerved from the left lane to the right lane and struck the Dodge Grand Caravan.

Kuritz was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Chevy Samantha Duckett, 21, Lawrence, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Jones was transported to KU Medical Center.

Weis and Rogriguez were not injured. Four passengers on the bus reported only minor injuries. They were not wearing seat belts.

The accident investigation closed the Kansas Turnpike for several hours Sunday.