John O’Connor

February 4, 2019

The other day I happened to hear some medical-related story about Walter Reed Army Medical Center, most of which is now situated in Maryland, but used to be in Northwest Washington, DC, fronting on lovely (and busy) Georgia Avenue. The original structure, a grand old building more than a hundred years-old, closed a few years ago.

Hearing that story and the daily news coverage about ‘walls’ made me think about how tight the security is at many military installations nowadays and loose it used to be when I was in the Army. A few years go I made inquiries to HQ at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio about visiting there and ‘just looking around’ since I had trained there for a few months in 1971 and really liked the place. Didn’t even get a reply. I looked at their website which held out little hope that a mere military veteran could ever visit the ‘old stomping grounds’ for a sentimental look-see. Maybe I’m on some sort of watch list. Nowadays, who knows?

Contrast that stone-wall treatment with 1971 when I was stationed for about six months at Walter Reed. A few of us troops who worked in the office lived across the street from the hospital in the Georgia Avenue Apartments, which actually were pretty nice, though a little small.

Anyway, the hospital grounds were surrounded by an eight-foot iron fence topped with decorative spikes, the type of spikes designed to look threatening, but actually had blunted tops, which was good news for guys, if you get my drift. The grounds, which covered several city blocks, had only a few drive-through/walk-through entrances. The closest one to our apartment building was a good quarter-mile away. So every morning you would see a steady stream of guys (and some girls) just climbing up and over the fence, a climb made easy by conveniently placed horizontal bars running along the ‘barrier.’ If you watched where you placed your feet when going over, there never was any danger of incurring embarrassing ‘personal injury.’

I once asked one of the MP guards (actually, more info dispenser for visitors than guard) at the Main Gate if he minded us going over the fence, since it was a well-known practice. Nah, he said, everyone does it, even some of the Docs.

If I ever get another yen to visit old Fort Sam, maybe I should just present myself at the Main Gate and ask the MP if my fence-climbing authorization from 1971 was still good, and if they wouldn’t let me come in the gate, could I just climb their wall instead?

