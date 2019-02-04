Increased traffic enforcement planned around Great Bend Middle School

If you have driven by Great Bend Middle School both before and after school you know all about the traffic and the number of pedestrians, mainly students, that are in close quarters with vehicles in front of the school on Harrison. USD 428 officials and Great Bend city staff have recently held discussions on ways to make the situation safer for students. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis outlined some ways on how the city plans to tackle the issue. One of the ways will be increased enforcement of current ordinances.

Kendal Francis Audio

Another focus will be enforcing the parking regulations that are currently in place on the east side of Harrison in front of the school where parking is prohibited from 8 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.

Kendal Francis Audio

Francis says officers will be giving warnings to motorists in the beginning but those will turn into full blown tickets if the problem persists.

Wheatland Electric is also in the process of of upgrading lighting in the area to hopefully make it safer for students before and after school and in the evening during school functions.