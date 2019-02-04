St John – Donna Kay Reed, 81, passed away Jan. 31, 2019 at Kenwood Plaza, St. John. She was born Jan. 15, 1938 at McPherson to Ernest Edward & Romeyn Thyra (Lundquist) Brocher.

A longtime resident of Northwest Arkansas, she returned to the Great Bend area in 2003. She graduated from Great Bend High School with the Class of 1956. She loved horses and dogs and enjoyed all kinds of crafts and painting.

Survivors include, two sons, Russell Reed and his wife Suzanne and James E. (Ed) Reed and his wife Angela, both of Winslow, Arkansas; one brother, Richard (Bud) Brocher and his wife Marla of Great Bend; two sisters, Mary Smith of Great Bend and Jan Reames and her husband Richard of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one brother-in-law, Dean O’Brien; three grandchildren, Jessica Reed, Rachel Strickland and Claudia Costa; and three nieces and 6 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Romeyn Brocher; a brother, Howard Brocher; and two sisters, Diana (Brocher) O’Brien and Patricia Brocher.

There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place and a Private Family Service will be held at a later date.

