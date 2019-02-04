Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Donna Jean Clark, 82, passed away Feb. 1, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. She was born Sept. 4, 1936, at Great Bend, to Roy and Lillie (Mische) LeRoy. Donna married Allan B. Clark Dec. 19, 1954, at Great Bend, KS. He passed away Aug. 1, 1999.

Donna, a life time resident of Great Bend, was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, and a former member of E.H.U. She had played an active role in taking care of Allan’s “Hobby Farm” and had served her community as a long time 4H leader. She took a special interest in University of Kansas basketball, 4H cooking project leadership, and teaching all of her grandkids how to cook and bake.

Survivors include one son, Todd Clark and wife LaDesha of Great Bend; three daughters, Gina Owen and Alex Thies of Great Bend, DeAndra Clark of Great Bend, and Janay Clark and husband Andrew of Great Bend; seven grandchildren, Callie Schneider and husband Matt, Caitlin Owen and Jacob Regier, Cody Clark, Shailey Clark, Tucker Mayhugh, Gunner Mayhugh and Slade Mayhugh; two great grandchildren, Bentley Regier and Krew Mayhugh; one brother, Glenn LeRoy and wife Lorna of Midland, Tex.; two sisters, Shirley Stephenson (and the Skinner clan) of Midland, Tex., and Marilyn Cooper and husband Gary of The Villages, Fla.; two sons-in law, Mark Mayhugh and Byron Owen, both of Great Bend. She was preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Allan B.; sister, Elverta Yahne Lawrence; and brother-in-law, Doug Stephenson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, with The Reverend Jon Brudvig officiating. Interment will follow at the Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

