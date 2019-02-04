Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/1 – 2/3)

2/1

BOOKED: David Buck of Junction City on Barton County District Court case for DUI, aggravated child endangerment, open container, DWS, ignition interlock, fail to maintain, impede normal flow, tag light, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rodney Roscoe of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Misty Burdett-Parker of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: April Zendejas of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $382.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Eric Ramos of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, $752.50 cash only bond. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, $606.50 cash only bond.

BOOKED: Chasity Chaney on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,662.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Cody James Casper on Russell County District Court warrant with no bond.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Janelle Harrison of Great Bend on BTSO case for driving while suspended 2nd, bond is at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Taylor Turner of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, no turn signal, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: April William-Harman of Hutchinson on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Brayden Tyler Powell-Rand on BCDC case for distribution of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, released per County Attorney.

RELEASED: April Zendejas of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear and contempt of court, posted bond of $382.50 cash only by defendant and posted $2,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cory Galliart on a KDOC parole hold, withdrawn warrant, released per Logan Hall.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court x5, failure to appear, released by order of the Court.

RELEASED: Amber Demel on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, released by order of the court through Judge Johnson.

RELEASED: Chasity Ann Chaney on GBMC warrant with a $1,662.50 cash bond.

2/2

BOOKED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Ellis of Dodge City on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $235 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Caro on BCDC case for DUI, speeding with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Janelle Harrison of Great Bend on on BTSO case for driving while suspended 2nd, posted bond of $2,500.

RELEASED: Taylor Turner of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, no turn signal, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christopher Caro on BCDC case for DUI, speeding after posting a $2,500 bond.

2/3

BOOKED: Rogelio Ayala on GBPD case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvey Lomas-Guerra of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, no insurance, lane roadway, improper parking, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Cody Lane of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $852.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $2,044. 50 cash only. Lane County Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Garrett Mallow on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and for criminal damage to property with a bond in the amount of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Deneva Steinert for Barton County District Court case for probation violation, bond is $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Morgan McHenry of Great Bend for GBMC case for domestic battery, possession of alcohol by minor, bond is $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Pablo Martinez of Great Bend for BTDC case for DUI, ITOL, fail to maintain lane, bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Rodney Roscoe of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after receiving a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Rogelio Ayala on GBPD case for battery DV, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvey Lomas-Guerra of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, no insurance, roadway lane, improper parking, posted $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Matthew Sanderson of Larned on warrant for contempt of court, time served.

RELEASED: Misty Burdett on serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence time served.

RELEASED: Michael Ellis on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for FTA after posting a $235 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jesus Leyva on GBMC case for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Pablo Martinez on BTDC case for DUI, ITOL, and failure to maintain lane after posting a $1,000 surety bond.