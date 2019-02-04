Barton County FSA Office scrambles to get caught up after shutdown

The Barton County FSA office is back open for business after the government shutdown and scrambling to get caught up on time missed during a period that is always busy for the agency anyway. Kristi Badger is the County Executive Director for the FSA office on Patton Road in Great Bend.

Kristi Badger Audio

Badger says the Department of Agriculture had a list of critical administrative services that offices were instructed to focus on including the Livestock Feed Program.

Kristi Badger Audio

Badger says other program deadlines may be modified and will be announced as they are addressed.

According to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue the President signed legislation that guarantees FSA employees will receive all back-pay missed during the lapse in funding brought on by a dispute over funding for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.