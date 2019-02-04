Available programs for young parents in Barton County

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider gave the Barton County Commissioners an update Monday how grant-funded programs are performing. Schneider highlighted a few programs that help younger parents, including pregnant teenagers, with moving their life forward after early parenthood.

The Lifting Young Families Towards Excellence (LYFTE) program is available for parents age 24 or under so they can gain life skills to get back to whatever direction they were going before the child.

The program is completely funded by a grant that runs out June 30, 2019. Schneider says depending the success of the program, the Health Department might be able to retain the funding in 2020.

LYFTE allows the young parents to get refocused on their goals they had prior to the birth, such as education, better paying jobs, or vocation.

Schneider hopes all these efforts will tie in with the Circles program, which is an initiative to eliminate poverty.