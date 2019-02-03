Singing Valentines offered in Great Bend

The Madrigal-Pop Singers from Great Bend High School will be delivering Singing Valentines on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Recipients will be serenaded with a love song, presented with a rose, and left with a lasting memory.

To schedule a Singing Valentine, please call the GBHS Choir Department at 620-793-1521, by Friday, February 8.

The cost is $25 per recipient and must be within the Great Bend city limits. All proceeds benefit the GBHS Vocal Music students’ trip to Washington D.C. scheduled for March 2019.

To download an order form, please visit https://tinyurl.com/GBHSlovesong.