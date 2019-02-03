Police searching for suspect in alleged sexual assault

ELLIS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault and asking for help to locate a suspect.

At 5:42 a.m. Sunday, the Hays Police Department received a report that a female had been sexually assaulted in the 400 block of west 7th Street in Hays, according to a media release.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tre Miekale Carrasco. He is described as a light skinned black male who is 5-foot-8 tall, weighs 173 pounds, has brown eyes, and black curly hair that is in a short afro. Carrasco may have facial hair and be wearing a red shirt.

Carrasco should be considered armed and dangerous.

Carrasco reportedly stole a 2011 four-door navy blue Chevy Malibu with tinted windows from the scene which has since been located.

Carrasco has three previous convictions that include aggravated sexual battery and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tre Carrasco, contact the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1011.