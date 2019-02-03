Police catch Kansas man driving stolen pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect caught driving a stolen pickup.

Just after midnight Friday, police attempted at traffic stop on a stolen Ford F350 with Kansas tag 483HAF near Harry and Oliver, according to officer Paul Cruz.

The driver of the vehicle later identified as 27-year-old John Peters refused to stop. During the chase, police successfully used tire deflation device to disable the vehicle in the 1300 Block of South Meriden. Peters fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers were able to chase him down and make an arrest.

A 22-year-old woman passenger in the pickup was released.

Peters is being held on over two dozen requested charges for driving the stolen vehicle, traffic violations and drugs, according to the Sedgwick County online jail report.