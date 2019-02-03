Monday Weather

Monday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. North wind 11 to 18 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between midnight and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Blustery.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.