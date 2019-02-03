Monday Weather

Monday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. North wind 11 to 18 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between midnight and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Blustery.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.