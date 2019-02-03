KDOT approves highway mill and overlay through Garfield on US 56

A small stretch of US 56 that runs through Garfield will be receiving a new milling and overlay in the near future. Although the Kansas Department of Transportation still needs to set a date for the repairs, the .9-mile length of highway from the west city limits to the east city limits of Garfield did receive approval from KDOT for the project.

Deb Gruver with KDOT says the department is constantly evaluating road conditions in a variety of ways to determine which projects are funded.

KDOT announced the approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects last week. There were eight approved projects including the more than $3.7 million project in Pawnee County. The letting took place January 16 in Topeka.

Venture Corporation will be the contractor for the project that will also include storm sewer, curb, and gutter replacement.

Gruver mentioned she was unsure when the project will start because KDOT has yet to conduct their preconstruction conference, but expects that meeting to happen in the next couple of weeks.