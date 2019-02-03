Jury: Kan. man guilty in shooting death of sleeping victim

HUTCHINSON — A Kansas man has been found guilty in the September 2017 shooting death of a man who was sleeping.

A Reno County jury on Thursday found 35-year-old Quinton Moore guilty of first degree murder.

Moore shot 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen multiple times in his head and neck while he slept in his bed at a residence at 1701 E. 30th in Hutchinson.

During an interview with a Hutchinson Police Detective, Moore at first denied shooting Allen, but later said he did but blacked out during the shooting.

The gun used in the shooting was found in a poly-cart at the home on East 6th. It was a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun which police believe was the murder weapon. At the scene, police found six .40 caliber shell casings and 3 bullets.

Moore did not take the stand in his own defense. He is scheduled for sentencing March 15.