Globetrotters dribbling their way to Fort Hays State University

FHSU Athletics

After wowing fans inside Gross Memorial Coliseum in 2010 and 2013, the worldwide sensation Harlem Globetrotters have announced they will return to Hays for a third time on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are now available HERE or at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Globetrotters, who are committed to bringing their fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their Fan Powered World Tour. At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars – that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game.

Prior to every performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.

An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.

Also back by popular demand, fans will also get a chance to see the Flying Globies, an amazing acrobatic trampoline dunk team that will defy gravity during breaks in the game action.

The Globetrotters recently added five more Guinness World Record titles to their resume, bringing the team’s standing Guinness World Record count to 21. Videos of all five records can be seen HERE.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Entenmann’s ® Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.