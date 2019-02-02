Victims in fatal Kansas fire identified

RILEY COUNTY — Authorities have confirmed the identity of those who died in Thursday’s fire in Riley County.

According to Riley County Police, the autopsy confirmed them as Rodger D. Harris Sr., 72; Rea E. Harris, 72; Roger D. Harris Jr., 50; and Rocky Newell, 55.

The autopsy revealed there was no foul play, and all had evidence of inhalation of toxic fire gasses as the probable cause of death.

Fire Chief Pat Collins reported that the origin of the fire remains on or around the end of a couch on the first floor. The Fire District report will show that the cause of the fire is unknown. Careless smoking is suspected but cannot be positively confirmed from the team that investigated the fire.

The Fire District officials thanked those paid and volunteer fire personnel who endured the elements on the morning of the fire as well as the dispatchers, police officers, EMS personnel and city workers who performed their tasks during the incident. The call came in at 3:43 a.m. Thursday for the fire at 208 Riley Avenue in Ogden.