Sunflower registered nurse revitalizes Wellness Monitoring program

BUSINESS NEWS

Since Brandy Loomis, RN, knows the importance of preventive medicine, the Wellness Monitoring program at Sunflower Diversified Services has been revitalized.

As director of medical services, Loomis is providing a more consistent and efficient method of keeping on top of health-related issues for people who rely on Sunflower staff.

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays. A Wellness Monitoring program is not required but the medical staff believes it is important.

“Preventive medicine is huge,” Loomis said. “We can catch minor problems before they become major problems. We want to be proactive when it comes to the health and well-being of the folks at Sunflower.”

Loomis’ enhancement of Wellness Monitoring includes: a comprehensive physical examination every 60 days for 44 Sunflower adults; the number varies, depending on approvals from Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). Services include: taking vital statistics; checking eyes and ears; weighing each person; and listening to hearts and lungs.

“Even if someone appears to be healthy, I conduct this full assessment every other month,” Loomis commented. “This gives everyone the opportunity to ask questions and let me know if something isn’t quite right.

“In addition, I can be there for people who may not have the ability to initiate a contact with us.”

If a problem is detected during an exam, the Sunflower medical staff joins forces to seek further information.

Staff includes: Sonny Faulk, medical operations manager; and Jaclyn Smith and Theresa Habiger, both medical supports specialists.

“Sonny makes all the arrangements for doctors’ appointments, while Jaclyn and Theresa supply transportation to and from the doctor, as well as support during the visit,” Loomis explained. “This is a great team.”

In some cases, such as a high-blood-pressure diagnosis, new medications may be prescribed. Sunflower staff members help the patient with whatever they need to take the drugs as directed.

“We also work with case managers and route all information to them,” Loomis noted. “It is important to keep everyone informed.”

Even though most physical exams indicate no problems, Loomis said the program is well worth it.

“We have the pleasure of visiting with people on a regular basis and the opportunity to update their medical records.”

The Medical Services Department supports individuals who have chosen Sunflower as their medical coordinator.

Sunflower’s service area includes Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in 53rd year.