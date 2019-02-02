Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 4am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 4am and 5am, then snow likely after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A chance of snow and freezing rain before 11am, then a chance of snow between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.