Sunday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — It was a Patrick Mahomes runaway for NFL MVP. In his second pro season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took The Associated Press 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player award. He received 41 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees got the other nine in balloting announced at NFL Honors.

ATLANTA (AP) — Towering tight end Tony Gonzalez is heading to the Hall of Fame, to be joined by three defensive backs who spent parts of their career trying to stop him. Champ Bailey, Ed Reed and Ty Law were also voted into the Hall, along with center Kevin Mawae.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 25 points, Devon Dotson added 20 and No. 11 Kansas took out the frustration of a lousy week on No. 16 Texas Tech with a 79-63 victory. Davide Moretti led the Red Raiders with 14 points. Kansas ended a two-game skid while Texas Tech lost for the fourth time in six games.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points, Marial Shayok had 12 and No. 20 Iowa State held off Texas 65-60 for its fifth win in six games. Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. They hit their last four field goals to avoid the upset. Kerwin Roach led Texas with 19 points.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dean Wade was perfect from the field and scored a season-high 24 points to help Kansas State defeat Oklahoma State 75-57. Wade made all nine of his field goals, including three 3-pointers. Barry Brown added 18 points and Cartier Diarra added 10 for the Wildcats, who entered the night tied for the Big 12 lead.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is exploring an appeal of the NCAA’s decision to declare sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the rest of this season and all of next. The decision by the governing body ends a three-month back-and-forth between the NCAA and the school over De Sousa’s eligibility this season. Kansas says it forcefully objects to the ruling. De Sousa’s guardian is accused of accepting money from a booster or agent during his recruitment.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Brandon Knapper came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points to lead West Virginia over Oklahoma 79-71 on Saturday. Derek Culver scored 13 points and pulled 14 rebounds in his first start for the Mountaineers (10-12, 2-7 Big 12 Conference).

WACO, Texas (AP) — Makai Mason made nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 40 points as Baylor beat TCU 90-64. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bears. Mason’s nine made 3s were one short of Baylor’s single-game record. His 40 points were the most scored by a Baylor player in a Big 12 game.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Grant Williams dropped in 22 points and top-ranked Tennessee claimed its team-record 16th straight victory by downing Texas A&M, 93-76. Jordan Bone added 18 points and 10 assists, while Lamonte Turner had 19 points and seven assists to help the Volunteers improve to 20-1. No. 6 Michigan State was the highest-ranked team to lose as Romeo Langford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer early in OT and finished with 19 points as the Hoosiers ended a seven-game skid, 79-74 over the Spartans.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence with an illness to score 28 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 115-101 downing of the Lakers. DeMarcus Cousins contributed his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kevin Durant added 21 points and 11 of the Warriors’ 31 assists. Los Angeles was without LeBron James, who was given the night off after playing Thursday for the first time in 18 games.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

