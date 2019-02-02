Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

February 4, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the January 21, 2019 and the January 28, 2019, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 3rd Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2018, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that has actually been received in 2018.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 21, 2019, and ending February 4, 2019.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. INVENTORY OF COUNTY PROPERTY:

-Per KSA 19-2687, each County officer and head of a department shall make an inventory of the

personal property owned by the County and located in such office or department. The inventory,

which shall be taken during the month of December of each year, shall be filed with the County

Clerk on or before December 31 of each year. The inventory shall not include books, records,

files, stationery, writing materials and blank legal papers. The information will be presented to

the Commission during February of each year. Per Resolution 2005-22, the mandated duties

have been assigned to the Information Technology Department. John Debes, Director, and Chris

Saenz, Equipment Technician, will provide details.

B. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Memorial Parks Advisory Committee:

-The Memorial Park Advisory Committee is charged with advising and assisting the Commission

regarding the care and maintenance of the Barton County Owned and Operated Memorial Parks

and Cemetery. With not less than five, nor more than seven members, there is one position open,

terming in July, 2021. Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Advisory Committee, will provide details.

C. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Program Update:

-Using grant funds, the Health Department has been able to add several programs focusing on

young families, pregnancy and teen pregnancy. The department is also collaborating with local

partners on #RiseUp to build a resilient community. Included therein is an upcoming “train the

trainer” event for Adverse Childhood Experiences, the long term impact on physical and

behavioral health, and strategies for prevention. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will provide

an overview.

D. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide the informational report of work completed

during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a

public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The County Commissioners are invited to attend the 2019 Lincoln Elementary School DARE

graduation. The event begins at 1:30 p.m., Monday, February 4, 2019. Graduation will be held

at the Lincoln Elementary School Gym, 516 N Pine, Hoisington, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

FEBRUARY 4, 2019

9:45 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners.

Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the

Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:45 a.m. – Mailing Certified Valuation Notices – Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

11:00 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is

scheduled for February 7, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019.

VIII. ADJOURN.