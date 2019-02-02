Man charged for 3 deaths in Kansas house fire

KANSAS CITY, KAN. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been charged with killing three people whose bodies were found after a fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Carlisle Hervey is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the 2017 deaths. The victims were 53-year-old Gwinn Green, 61-year-old Ronald Guess and 54-year-old Kevin McBride, all from Kansas City, Kansas.

Firefighters found the bodies after extinguishing a fire at the home on Dec. 12.

Police have not said how the victims died or why Hervey has been linked to the slayings and the fire.

Hervey is being held on a $1 million bond. No court date has been set.