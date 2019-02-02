Friday High School Scores

Friday Boys Scores
Abilene 63, Marysville 47
Anderson County 59, Girard 54
Andover Central 68, Arkansas City 47
Attica 62, Pretty Prairie 41
Augusta 55, Wellington 25
BV Northwest 70, BV Southwest 48
Basehor-Linwood 84, KC Turner 27
Baxter Springs 31, Galena 25
Belle Plaine 86, Wichita Independent 38
Beloit 52, Ellsworth 37
Berean Academy 65, Ell-Saline 36
Bishop Miege 78, Grandview Christian, Mo. 62
Blue Valley 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 39
Buhler 57, Mulvane 44
Caldwell 81, Flinthills 38
Caney Valley 92, Humboldt 59
Central Plains 55, St. John 35
Centralia 64, Frankfort 43
Centre 42, Solomon 25
Chapman 63, Southeast Saline 53
Chase County 59, Hartford 51
Cheney 71, Douglass 25
Cherryvale 70, Fredonia 49
Clay Center 51, Council Grove 50
Clearwater 59, Winfield 46
Clifton-Clyde 57, Doniphan West 40
Coffeyville 52, Independence 46
Crest 69, Chetopa 61
Derby 66, Salina South 61
Dighton 52, Ingalls 27
Ellis 57, Stockton 43
Erie 65, Bluestem 50
Eudora 50, Baldwin 46
Fort Scott 49, Paola 44
Garden Plain 49, Medicine Lodge 47
Gardner-Edgerton 65, Olathe South 51
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 52, Chase 24
Goddard 55, Valley Center 51
Goddard-Eisenhower 71, Andover 69
Golden Plains 66, Western Plains-Healy 35
Hays 75, Dodge City 63
Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Norton 42
Highland Park 67, Topeka West 61, OT
Hillsboro 50, Hesston 39
Holcomb 55, Goodland 35
Hugoton 79, Scott City 78
Hutchinson Central Christian 67, South Barber 49
Hutchinson Trinity 47, Remington 37
Iola 52, Burlington 51
Jackson Heights 53, Horton 28
KC Harmon 66, KC Schlagle 60
Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Wichita South 27
Kingman 50, Conway Springs 38
Kinsley 36, Spearville 34
Lakeside 54, Rock Hills 47
Lakin 74, Wiley, Colo. 51
Lansing 55, DeSoto 49
Larned 70, Smoky Valley 65, 2OT
Lawrence Free State 66, SM East 54
Leavenworth 52, Shawnee Heights 48
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 70, Maranatha Academy 58
Liberal 43, Great Bend 34
Lincoln 63, Pike Valley 40
Little River 54, Goessel 19
Macksville 53, Victoria 45
Madison/Hamilton 62, Northern Heights 57
Maize 65, Maize South 63
Manhattan 43, Topeka Seaman 27
Marion 67, Sterling 60
McLouth 67, Valley Falls 49
McPherson 42, Andale 41
Minneola 57, Moscow 54
Moundridge 64, Bennington 44
Nemaha Central 58, Royal Valley 43
Ness City 83, La Crosse 40
Newton 55, Hutchinson 42
Nickerson 55, Halstead 39
Olathe North 81, Lawrence 73
Olpe 58, Lyndon 41
Osborne 72, Natoma 33
Oskaloosa 63, Jefferson North 48
Ottawa 61, Louisburg 49
Perry-Lecompton 45, Hiawatha 36
Pittsburg 61, Parsons 56
Pittsburg Colgan 61, Columbus 44
Plainville 55, Oakley 42
Pleasant Ridge 51, Atchison County 40
Pleasanton 66, Altoona-Midway 43
Pratt Skyline 57, Norwich 28
Riverside 49, Holton 48
Rock Creek 61, Riley County 58
Rossville 52, Wabaunsee 36
Rural Vista 52, Canton-Galva 30
Russell 62, Republic County 55
SM South 59, SM Northwest 46
Sabetha 46, Jefferson West 42
Salina Sacred Heart 70, Minneapolis 66
Santa Fe Trail 71, Prairie View 42
Silver Lake 67, St. Mary’s 56
Smith Center 38, Hill City 37
South Gray 70, Pawnee Heights 38
St. James Academy 66, Mill Valley 63
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Wilson 34
Stanton County 66, Southwestern Hts. 53
Syracuse 59, Elkhart 41
Thunder Ridge 36, Sylvan-Lucas 32
Tonganoxie 77, Bonner Springs 52
Topeka 74, Junction City 59
Troy 50, Linn 40
Ulysses 51, Colby 42
Van Horn, Mo. 59, Heritage Christian 33
Wakefield 34, Herington 13
Washburn Rural 37, Topeka Hayden 34
Washington County 71, Wetmore 31
Wellsville 71, Osawatomie 60
West Elk 39, Oxford 28
Wichita Bishop Carroll 78, Wichita East 68
Wichita Campus 68, Salina Central 65, OT
Wichita Collegiate 70, El Dorado 34
Wichita County 59, Sublette 49
Wichita Northwest 59, Wichita North 48
Wichita Sunrise 53, Bishop Walsh, Md. 43
Yates Center 63, Oswego 42
WKLL Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Weskan 53, Cheylin 49
Seventh Place=
Golden Plains 49, Palco 21
Friday Girls Scores
Abilene 58, Marysville 46
Anderson County 58, Girard 56
Andover 58, Goddard-Eisenhower 57, OT
Andover Central 56, Arkansas City 37
BV North 63, BV West 35
BV Southwest 64, BV Northwest 30
Baldwin 54, Eudora 44
Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 22
Beloit 48, Ellsworth 36
Bennington 47, Moundridge 43
Berean Academy 38, Ell-Saline 8
Bluestem 53, Erie 38
Bonner Springs 35, Tonganoxie 26
Buhler 58, Mulvane 34
Burlington 48, Iola 40
Caldwell 44, Flinthills 38
Central Plains 48, St. John 3
Chanute 49, Labette County 39
Chaparral 54, Wichita Trinity 49
Chapman 51, Southeast Saline 41
Chase County 62, Hartford 40
Cheney 53, Douglass 23
Cherryvale 45, Fredonia 28
Cimarron 46, Meade 42
Clay Center 44, Council Grove 38
Clifton-Clyde 60, Doniphan West 56
Conway Springs 44, Kingman 30
Crest 43, Chetopa 29
DeSoto 42, Lansing 36
Derby 57, Salina South 17
Dighton 52, Ingalls 27
Ellis 51, Stockton 40
Eureka 66, Neodesha 36
Frankfort 59, Centralia 49
Galena 47, Baxter Springs 45
Garden Plain 47, Medicine Lodge 32
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 49, Chase 38
Goddard 38, Valley Center 22
Hays 41, Dodge City 37
Hays-TMP-Marian 37, Norton 34
Herington 42, Wakefield 28
Hesston 53, Hillsboro 33
Highland Park 67, Topeka West 61, OT
Hodgeman County 64, Bucklin 30
Holcomb 51, Goodland 34
Holton 49, Riverside 25
Hutchinson 39, Newton 37
Hutchinson Central Christian 42, South Barber 33
Hutchinson Trinity 71, Remington 27
Independence 55, Coffeyville 52
Jackson Heights 53, Horton 23
Jayhawk Linn 38, Northeast-Arma 30
Jefferson North 50, Oskaloosa 42
KC Piper 64, Spring Hill 45
KC Schlagle 41, Kearney, Mo. 37
Kinsley 42, Spearville 39
Kiowa County 53, Satanta 33
Lakeside 45, Rock Hills 15
Lakin 47, Wiley, Colo. 44
Larned 47, Smoky Valley 36
Lawrence Free State 51, SM East 37
Leavenworth 62, Shawnee Heights 44
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 50, Maranatha Academy 32
Liberal 74, Great Bend 32
Linn 46, Troy 13
Little River 52, Goessel 37
Louisburg 54, Ottawa 16
Maize South 54, Maize 47
Manhattan 44, Topeka Seaman 35
McPherson 56, Andale 24
Mill Valley 47, St. James Academy 46
Minneola 52, Moscow 40
Nemaha Central 42, Royal Valley 39
Ness City 59, La Crosse 38
Nickerson 55, Halstead 39
Northern Heights 66, Madison/Hamilton 35
Olathe North 49, Lawrence 43
Olathe Northwest 50, Olathe East 42
Olpe 61, Lyndon 36
Otis-Bison 50, Ashland 21
Paola 36, Fort Scott 25
Parsons 36, Pittsburg 34
Perry-Lecompton 38, Hiawatha 34
Pike Valley 50, Lincoln 35
Pittsburg Colgan 41, Columbus 38
Plainville 36, Oakley 27
Pleasant Ridge 58, Atchison County 53
Pleasanton 57, Altoona-Midway 25
Pretty Prairie 46, Attica 39
Rock Creek 38, Riley County 32
Rural Vista 51, Canton-Galva 32
Russell 31, Republic County 26
SM Northwest 70, SM South 38
Sabetha 55, Jefferson West 48
Salina Central 53, Wichita Campus 39
Salina Sacred Heart 40, Minneapolis 39
Santa Fe Trail 58, Prairie View 53
Scott City 70, Hugoton 40
Smith Center 59, Hill City 25
Solomon 46, Centre 35
South Central 79, Fowler 11
South Gray 67, Pawnee Heights 27
South Haven 66, Burden Central 16
Southeast 64, Uniontown 61
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 62, Wilson 32
St. Mary’s 55, Silver Lake 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Blue Valley 24
Sterling 67, Marion 18
Sublette 44, Wichita County 35
Syracuse 48, Elkhart 37
Thunder Ridge 68, Sylvan-Lucas 38
Topeka 72, Junction City 27
Van Horn, Mo. 45, Heritage Christian 27
Victoria 59, Macksville 37
Wabaunsee 54, Rossville 25
Washburn Rural 55, Topeka Hayden 33
Wellington 48, Augusta 47
Wellsville 72, Osawatomie 41
West Elk 52, Oxford 18
Wetmore 55, Washington County 45
Wichita Bishop Carroll 67, Wichita East 35
Wichita Collegiate 61, El Dorado 59
Winfield 41, Clearwater 25
Yates Center 55, Oswego 43
WKLL Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Logan 53, Palco 28
Seventh Place=
Triplains-Brewster 42, Western Plains-Healy 36