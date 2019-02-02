Barton Theatre Department Original Playwright Series submissions due Feb. 14

The Barton Theatre Department is calling for original plays from the community for its Original Playwright Series. Playwrights will have until Feb. 14 to submit their script. Three of the submitted shows will be chosen for the series.

Plays must be:

20-30 minutes in length

contained on one set with two to five characters

free of profanity

original and never produced

Community members, including those at Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth, are encouraged to submit their work.

Barton students, alumni and all residents of the seven counties in Barton’s service region: Barton, Pawnee, Rush, Russell, Rice, Stafford and Ellsworth counties, as well as Barton’s Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and Grandview Plaza campuses are encouraged to submit entries.

On March 27 and 28 auditions will be held for the series, and the performance is set for April 26.

Find more information at theatre.bartonccc.edu or contact Theatre Director Dr. Rick Abel at abelr@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9333.