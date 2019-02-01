Weekend Weather

Saturday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.