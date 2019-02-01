Tickets on sale for Great Bend High School Hall of Fame luncheon

There will be one more name in the Great Bend High School Hall of Fame following The February 15th ceremonies. Matt Friedeman, a 1977 GBHS graduate, was selected to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Friedeman is currently a professor at Wesley Biblical Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi. He has hosted radio shows, written columns, and served as a pastor.

Great Bend High School Activities Director David Meter says it will be nice to bring Friedeman back to Great Bend.

Friedeman was heavily involved with choir and track and field while at Great Bend High School. He still owns the record with a 198’11” discuss throw. Friedemen received a track scholarship to attend the University of Kansas where he became a Big Eight champion and was chosen to compete in the 1980 Olympic trials.

Meter says Friedemen is an excellent speaker and will hopefully get a chance to talk to many students while he is back in town.

The day includes a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at Stoneridge Country Club. The induction ceremony will take place between the girls and boys basketball games later that evening against Dodge City High School. After the games, a reception will be held in the Jack Kilby Commons.

Tickets for the luncheon are on sale for $15. Contact the Great Bend High School athletics office at 620-793-1560 for purchasing tickets.