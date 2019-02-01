Saturday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The NCAA has declared Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the remainder of this season and next season after his name surfaced in the FBI probe into college basketball corruption. Kansas said it intends to appeal the decision. The Jayhawks had withheld the 6-foot-9 De Sousa from competition this season, pending the results of the investigation.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has lost three of four heading into Saturday’s showdown with Texas Tech, and what happens over the next four days could decide whether the No. 11 Jayhawks remain in the hunt for a 15th straight Big 12 title. They also have a trip to Kansas State on Tuesday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri plans to appeal soon what it called “unjust” penalties levied by the NCAA in an academic misconduct case. The school acknowledged that a former tutor did work for 12 student-athletes in football, baseball and softball, but it disputed the severity of the penalties after it self-reported the violations and assisted in the investigation. The appeals process could take six months or more.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas is open to discussing a long-term deal with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than wait to go on the open market after the season. The 30-year-old right-hander returned to the major leagues last year after three seasons in Japan, agreeing to a $15.5 million, two-year contract with the Cardinals. He became a first-time All-Star, going 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 32 starts. His deal allows him to become a free agent after the 2019 World Series.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Both Super Bowl teams appear healthy heading into tomorrow’s game. The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots were at full strength as they went through their final full practice yesterday. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (ZUR’-lyn) and defensive back Blake Countess returned to full participation in practice. Patriots linebacker Dont’a (DAHN’-tay) Hightower worked out after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness and defensive tackle Malcom Brown was at full speed after being limited on Thursday due to a calf injury.

DALLAS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Wade Wilson has died on his 60th birthday. Wilson died at his home in suburban Dallas yesterday. Police say there was no indication of foul play and the cause of his death is under investigation. Wilson led the Vikings to an NFC championship game in the 1987 season and was Troy Aikman’s backup when Dallas won its last Super Bowl title during the 1995 season. Wilson also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders and was quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys for more than a decade.

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the world championships, a personal-best 13th victory of the season. The American bettered her best mark from last year of 12 victories in a single season. Only Swiss great Vreni Schneider has won more races in a one season — 14 in 1988-89.

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Garcia has been disqualified from the Saudi International golf tournament for damaging two greens in frustration during his third round. The European Tour released a statement after Garcia finished his round today, in which he shot a 1-over 71, and said the former Masters champion had been disqualified for “serious misconduct.” Garcia apologized. It’s not clear what the extent of the damage was.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Gonzaga 93 BYU 63

Final (13) Houston 73 Temple 66

Final OT (17) Purdue 99 Penn St. 90

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 107 Indiana 100

Final Detroit 93 Dallas 89

Final Milwaukee 105 Toronto 92

Final San Antonio 117 Brooklyn 114

Final OT L.A. Lakers 123 L.A. Clippers 120

Final Philadelphia 113 Golden State 104