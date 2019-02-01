Police seek information on vehicle vandalism in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are seeking information on a series of vandalisms in Hays overnight Thursday.

According to police several trailers and vehicles were spray painted, and several vehicles had their tires slashed. The incidents took place in the 2500 block of Marjorie, Henry and Felten.

The vandals used purple spray paint, leaving behind profane pictures and words.

“The damages are estimated to total several thousands of dollars,” the HPD said in a social media release. “If anyone has information regarding the tire slashings and graffiti spray painting of these vehicles, please contact the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1030.”