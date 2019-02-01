Police catch 2 Kansas men in stolen Buick

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on theft and drug allegations.

Just after 10a.m. on Saturday Jan. 19, police responded to the 100 block of north Spruce in Wichita to investigate a stolen vehicle, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located the stolen 2009 Gray Buick Lacrosse occupied by 28-year-old Kyle Guthrie and 25-year-old Chance Brooks. Police arrested them

Guthrie was booked on requested charges of criminal deprivation of property, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brooks was booked on requested charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are no longer in custody. Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.