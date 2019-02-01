Great Bend Post

Police: 3 accused of fuel theft from Kan. travel center

GOVE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects in connection with alleged fuel theft.

Just after midnight Sunday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a theft in progress at the Western Kansas Wildlife Travel Center at 1001 U.S. 40, according to a news release from the police department.

Justo-photo Scott Co. Sheriff

Cardenas -photo Sherman Co.

Three individuals were arrested without incident and two semi-trucks and tractor trailers were confiscated in connection to multiple diesel fuel thefts at the Western Kansas Travel Center from December to January — totaling over $5,000 in value.

Fajardo – Sherman Co.

The individuals arrested are Alexander Aladier Cardenas, 45, Florida; Yenny Gabriela Justo, 35, Florida and Jose Saul Rodriguez Fajardo, 60, Florida

All three are currently facing criminal damage and felony theft charges in Gove County.