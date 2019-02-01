KBI investigating shooting deaths in Rawlins County

RAWLINS COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday shooting deaths of a father and son from Rawlins County.

According to a media release, at 2:10 p.m Friday the, Rawlins County Dispatch received a call from a family member reporting that a man on the property had been shot. Deputies responded to farm property in rural Rawlins County, near the Thomas County line. The property was west of the residence at 34428 County Road B, near Rexford, Kan. When they arrived they found Gary E. Withers, 74, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Soon after, approximately one half mile away, and outside the home on the property belonging to Gary Withers, deputies discovered 41-year-old Daniel “Danny” E. Withers deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Autopsies will be performed. No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.