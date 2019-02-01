Kansas woman dies after head-on crash with a semi

SHERIDAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Kenworth semi pulling and oversized load and driven by John Harder, Manitoba, Canada, was southbound on Kansas 23 four miles south of Hoxie.

The driver moved the semi over so it could clear the bridge. It struck a northbound 2012 Chevy Camaro driven by Betty L. Eisenhour, 84, Scott City, head-on.

Eisenhour was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Leopold Funeral Home.

Harder was transported to the Logan County Hospital. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.