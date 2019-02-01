Kansas man with only 1 known relative honored at military service

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — About 100 people responded to public pleas to attend the funeral of a 63-year-old Junction City veteran.

Army soldiers and members of the public braved frigid weather Wednesday to attend services for Servando “Kiko” Silva-Jimenez, who served as a medic in the U.S. Army. He died Jan. 15 at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City.

Officials with the Johnson Funeral Home tried for days to find Silva-Jimenez’s relatives. Social media posts began circulating asking that people attend Silva-Jimenez’s services at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.

However, at the last minute, cemetery manager Cecelia Shellnute said officials found Silva-Jimenez’s brother in Puerto Rico and he was able to get to Manhattan for the funeral.