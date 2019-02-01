Kansas man jailed after crashing Mercedes during police chase

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a chase.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, police were at 1800 north Rock Road enforcing traffic laws as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Operation Impact, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 2002 Mercedes-Benz driven by 23-year-old Carlos William drove by officers at a high rate of speed.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle and William pulled into a parking lot in the 1700 block of north Rock Road.

As the officer pulled into the lot, the Mercedes did a U-turn and fled southbound on Rock Road.

The officer was stuck in traffic approximately 500 yards behind the Mercedes when it struck a black Chevy Suburban and a sliver Volvo at Central and Rock Road.

William then fled on foot. Officers were able to locate and arrest him after a brief foot pursuit.

Those involved in the accident received on minor injuries, according to Davidson.

Investigators determined William was involved in a pursuit with Bel Aire Police Department prior to this incident. William was booked on requested charges of resist arrest, flee and elude police, hit and run, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and other traffic charges.