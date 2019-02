FINNEY COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 7a.m. Friday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Toyota Tundra driven by Mark Todd Goodwin, 55, Garden City, was southbound on Old U.S. 83 four miles south of Business 83.

The driver realized he was in the wrong lane. The vehicle traveled to the right, tipped onto the driver’s and rolled.

Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene. The KHP did not have details on his seatbelt usage.