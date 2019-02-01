Kan. woman admits mistake leaving toddlers in car on cold night

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old Kansas woman accused of leaving her two toddlers in a car while she was in a bar pleaded with a judge to not take her children away from her while acknowledging that she made a mistake.

Tiara Dillon of Lawrence was charged Thursday with two felony counts of aggravated child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Judge James George ordered Dillon to have no contact with her children, who are 2 and 3.

Before judge George issued the no-contact order Dillon repeatedly asked him not to take her children and said she never meant to hurt her children.

Dillon was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly leaving her two children unattended in a vehicle at the Playerz Sports Bar in Lawrence bar on a dangerously cold night.