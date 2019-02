RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of theft and have a suspect in custody.

On Thursday, police arrested Russell Allen Jr, 37, Manhattan, for theft in connection with an incident that occurred in the 2500 block of Candlecrest Drive in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to the RCPD activity report.

Allen is also accused of violating the offender registration act. Allen remains in custody on $200,000.00 bond, according to police.