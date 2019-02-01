Great Bend Campus offers Health System imaging services under one roof

BUSINESS NEWS

Now that all The University of Kansas Health System’s imaging services in Great Bend are offered in one location, Shannon Deines expects patients will benefit from more convenience and increased efficiency.

Deines is the imaging services supervisor at The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus. She and her staff, who have a combined 286 years of experience, have moved from St.

Rose Medical Pavilion to the hospital.

“There are 18 technologists here eager to provide the highest quality imaging services in central Kansas,” Deines said. “It’s great that the entire imaging team, as well as all other services, continue to work together for the health and well-being of local families.”

Most of the imaging staff works full-time but there are some part-time staff. The entrance to imaging is still located on the west side of the hospital. Inpatient and outpatient services include X-ray, mammography, CT, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), bone-density DEXA scans, ultrasound and nuclear medicine.

Mammograms are available during extended hours on the first and third Mondays of the month. On those days, after-hours appointments are available between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

“This is another way we go the extra mile to accommodate our patients,” Deines said. “We know it can be difficult to schedule an exam during regular business hours.”

While patients are always the priority, Deines said, these changes benefit the staff as well.

“The University of Kansas Health System is wonderful,” she commented. “Everyone has been very supportive. Being part of a large health system such as this gives us quick access to more

outreach services and more specialists.

“The University of Kansas is bringing even more advanced healthcare services to Great Bend. This is good for everyone.”

Deines started working for the former Central Kansas Medical Center 22 years ago.