Fire chief: Still working to determine cause of Kan. fire that killed 4

RILEY COUNTY — Authorities are still working to determine the cause of a fatal Thursday morning fire in the Riley County community of Ogden.

Four people died in the blaze. Their bodies were transported to Topeka for an autopsy and to confirm their identities, according to Riley County Rural Fire District 1 Chief Pat Collins.

Investigators with the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office, ATF and local officials believe the fire started along the east wall near the end of a couch, according to Collins. “We may never know exactly what started the fire,” he said.

Several firefighters also suffered minor injuries while working in the extreme cold.