Cop Shop (1/31)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/31)

Overdose / Poisoning

At 11:22 p.m. a call was received from 245 NE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/31)

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 1:41 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

At 7:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 619 Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:13 a.m. an officer arrested Amber Demel at 1217 Williams Street.

EMS / Fire Assist

At 11:36 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1901 Van Buren Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:45 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2616 12th Street.

Theft

At 2:20 p.m. theft of items from her residence over the last 8 months was reported at 1900 Harrison Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 7th Street & Main Street.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 4:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Theft

At 4:58 p.m. theft of a purse was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 9:47 p.m. theft of a cell phone was reported at 3407 10th Street.