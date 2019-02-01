Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/31)

BOOKED: Stephen Effertz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for burglary and theft with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Amber Demel on Barton County District Court warrant for fail to appear, bond set at $1,500 cash.

BOOKED: Cody Gustus on Ellsworth County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Miguel Gonzalez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is $1,000 C/S. Driving while suspended with bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: John L. Shepherd on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Damien Clone after bond was revoked for fail to appear. GBMC case with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on BCDC case for burglary, granted OR bond through Judge Burgess for $20,000.

RELEASED: Angelica Mendez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by GBMC Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Sabrina Carr on BTDC case for failure to appear, released to probation.

RELEASED: Herbert Reed of Tulsa, OK on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, released to unsupervised probation.

RELEASED: Estaban Foster of Great Bend on BTDC warrant to supervised probation.

RELEASED: Shawn Owens of Ellinwood on BTDC case on 4 counts of forgery, 4 counts of theft by deception, received a $10,000 OR bond by Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon, obstruction. OR bond granted for $100,000 through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Brianna Feist on BCDC warrant by order of the court and on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Adriana Kennedy received order of release on GBMC warrant for failure to appear and for contempt of court. Posted $3,500 bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding. Reno County District Court warrant for theft of property of services and contribute to child misconduct x2.

RELEASED: Miguel Gonzalez on GBMC warrant for FTA after posting a $1,000 surety bond. BTDC case for DWS after posting a bond in the amount of $2,500 surety.