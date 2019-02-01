Barton Community College’s magazine Prairie Ink accepting submissions

Barton Community College’s annual literary publication, Prairie Ink, has begun accepting entries for its tenth edition.

Editor Scott McDonald said the aim of the publication is to provide a venue for local authors to showcase their creative writing talents.

The editors are looking for the following types of original work to be considered for publication: fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, drama, and graphic short stories. They will be accepting submissions until April 1, 2019.

Barton students, alumni and all residents of the seven counties in Barton’s service region: Barton, Pawnee, Rush, Russell, Rice, Stafford and Ellsworth counties, as well as Barton’s Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and Grandview Plaza campuses are encouraged to submit entries.

Submission guidelines and other information about the magazine can be found at prairieink.bartonccc.edu or by sending an email to Editor McDonald at mcdonalds@bartonccc.edu.